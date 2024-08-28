Go slams excessive force in KoJC raid

In a manifestation delivered during the Senate Plenary Session yesterday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stood in solidarity with his colleague, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, in condemning the excessive use of force during a Philippine National Police (PNP) operation in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City.

Go emphasized the urgent need for calm and the protection of innocent lives, urging law enforcers to exercise prudence and remain true to their mandate to serve and protect.

On the same day, a Temporary Protection Order was released by the Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in the city, asking the PNP to cease and desist from their operations inside the KoJC compound and remove the barriers on its entry points.

The operation, which aimed to serve an arrest warrant against KoJC founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, has sparked controversy due to the reported heavy-handed tactics employed by law enforcement, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread fear within the community.

Go, who has consistently supported the country’s uniformed personnel, emphasized that while law enforcement duties must be carried out, there is no justification for actions that terrorize the public and violate the sanctity of a place of worship.

“Mr. President, we condemn the excessive use of force. I appeal to our government, especially law enforcers, to be prudent in their actions and remain faithful to their mandate to serve and protect,” Go asserted.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Senator Go expressed his support for a thorough investigation into the operation led by its chairperson, Senator Dela Rosa. He also called on law enforcers to exercise professionalism and avoid being used as instruments of fear and oppression.

“One life lost is too many,” Go lamented, underscoring the need for law enforcement to prioritize the protection of lives and rights above all.

He urged fellow government workers to uphold the interests of the Filipino people and ensure that their actions reflect the sovereignty that resides in the people.

“To my fellow workers in government, please serve the interests of the Filipino people and protect the rights and welfare of our fellow Filipinos. Just do what is right in the discharge of your delegated powers. After all, ‘Sovereignty resides in the people, and all government authority emanates from them,’” he ended.

Meanwhile, Go supported a proposed measure amending the Universal Healthcare Act on Tuesday, 27 August, a significant move towards improving the country’s healthcare system. Senate Bill 2620, which seeks to revise Republic Act 11223, was passed on its third and final reading with a 19-0-0 vote.

Go emphasized the importance of lowering premium contributions of direct members, particularly in light of recent concerns regarding PhilHealth’s unutilized funds.