Figaro Foundation leads 'barako' coffee planting

The Figaro Foundation, in collaboration with the local government and the Batangas Coffee Farmers Federation, hosted the "Figaro Coffee Tree Planting 2024: From Crop to Cup" event in Barangay Malabanan, Balete, Batangas to promote the cultivation of Liberica coffee, locally known as kapeng barako.

The tree planting initiative also focused on supporting the local coffee farming community. Over 100 participants took part, planting more than 1,000 Liberica seedlings donated by the Figaro Foundation to the Batangas Coffee Federation.

The Figaro Foundation has pledged to conduct biannual maintenance and cleaning of the areas where the coffee seedlings were planted, ensuring their growth and sustainability over the next two years.

The event was graced by prominent figures, including Mr. Ace Azarraga, FCG Brand and Partnership Director; Hon. Wilson Maralit, Mayor of Balete, Batangas; Mr. Arnold Malabataan, Chairman of the Batangas Coffee Federation; Mr. Michael Roma, Representative from the Department of Agriculture; Ms. Meliza Altamirano, Principal of Emilia L. Malabanan Integrated School; Ms. Maria Nina Maralit, Director of Batangas Organic and Natural Farming Agriculture Cooperative (BONFAC); Mr. Armando Maralit, Barangay Captain of Malabanan; as well as celebrities such as actress and singer Ms. Geneva Cruz, and Viva Artists Ms. Zsara Llaxamana, Ms. Cristy Imperial, Ms. Sahara Bernales, and Ms. Lea Bernales.

Azarraga emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, "Barako, or Liberica Coffee, is a native coffee found only in the Philippines and is on the brink of extinction. The Figaro Foundation's mission is to restore the glory of barako coffee in the Philippines. We are committed to supporting Filipino coffee farmers by providing them with coffee seedlings, expert guidance, and the necessary facilities for sustainable coffee farming."

Mayor Maralit shared his vision for the province, saying, "We aim to restore Batangas' status as the coffee capital of the Philippines. Together with the Figaro Foundation, we will continue to support the coffee farmers of Batangas."

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by key stakeholders, witnessed by Mayor Maralit, marking a commitment to the sustainable growth of the coffee sector. This event underscores a collective effort to strengthen the Batangas coffee industry, ensuring that the province remains a significant player in the Philippine coffee scene.

The Batangas Coffee Farmers Federation retains the right to choose the buyers for the coffee beans produced from these trees, with the option to sell to the Figaro Foundation or other interested parties.

By empowering farmers with the tools and knowledge they need, this initiative seeks to maintain Batangas' reputation for producing exceptional coffee.