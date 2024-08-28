FANS OVERJOYED AS THE BIEBERS WELCOME BABY JACK BLUES

Fans are flooded with emotions over Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s latest Instagram post, where he welcomed his newborn baby with model wife Hailey on 23 August.

The post featured an infant’s foot wrapped in a blanket, with the caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Bieber’s fans, famously called Beliebers, who have watched him go from singing his iconic track “Baby” to finally having a baby of his own, expressed amazement and excitement at seeing their idol embrace fatherhood.

“I still can’t believe he’s officially a daddy. My 12-year-old heart can’t take it. I know he’s gonna be an amazing daddy like Hailey will be an amazing mommy,” one fan commented.

“I feel so old, omg,” another Belieber said.

Some fans have also anticipated that this may be the start of a wave of new musical masterpieces from the singer.

The couple’s family members, including Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, shared their excitement about baby Jack Blues’ arrival.

‘CONGRATULATIONS

@justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!’ Mallette wrote on X.

Stephen Baldwin, Hailey’s father, also reshared Bieber’s mother’s post, saying, “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

The celebrity couple first announced in May that they were expecting a baby, sharing photos of themselves with Hailey cradling her baby bump.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 with a New York Courthouse wedding, two months after their engagement.