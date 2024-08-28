Energy dept. eyes P2-B GEMP funding

The Department of Energy (DoE) is eyeing to secure about P2 billion starting in 2026 to accelerate the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP), which aims to implement energy efficiency and conservation (EEC) projects nationwide.

The funding is planned to come from a combination of concessional official development assistance and other financial sources.

In an interview on Wednesday, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella said the DoE is coordinating with the Department of Finance (DoF) to establish a financing mechanism for this initiative.

Likewise, he said the DoE is working with development partners, including the Asian Development Bank, to secure additional funds.

Strategies in place

“We already have the strategies in place, so what we’re focusing on now is the financing. We are exploring a P2 billion annual expenditure over five years, beginning in 2026,” Fuentebella said.

According to Fuentebella, the DoE anticipates that enhancing energy efficiency in government facilities will not only lead to significant cost savings but also create job opportunities and reduce carbon emissions.

Last month, the DoE held a GEMP Summit, engaging public sector representatives to address challenges and opportunities in advancing energy efficiency.

The summit also emphasized best practices, formulation of EEC plans for local government units, and future regional cooperation on EEC initiatives.

The GEMP aims to reduce electricity and fuel consumption across government entities by at least 10 percent through targeted energy efficiency measures.

In the first quarter of the year alone, the government reported savings of approximately 31 gigawatt-hours of electricity, translating to nearly P365 million in cost savings. Additionally, over half a billion liters of fuel were conserved, resulting in nearly P35 million in savings.