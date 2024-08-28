Endo visits UP Diliman

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya and his wife Akiko made an official visit to the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman last 27 August 2024.

The couple toured the campus, visiting iconic landmarks such as the Oblation Plaza, Academic Oval and Quezon Hall.

They also exchanged views with faculty members at the UP Asian Center on the future of Japanese studies in the Philippines.

A formal meeting followed with UP officials, including president Angelo A. Jimenez, vice president for Academic Affairs Leo D.P. Cubillan, and vice president for Planning and Finance Iryn Balmores. Officials from UP Los Baños also attended.

During the visit, Endo expressed his desire to expand educational opportunities and academic partnerships between the Philippines and Japan.

He also stressed the importance of the academe in developing future leaders and fostering a culture of honor and excellence.