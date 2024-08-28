DOJ confirms Timor-Leste court’s denial of Arnie Teves’ plea against extradition

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that the Timor-Leste Court of Appeals has denied the motion for reconsideration filed by former Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr. to stop his extradition to the Philippines. This decision, which was revealed just today, marks a significant step forward in the ongoing legal battle involving Teves, who faces multiple murder charges in connection with the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo in March 2023.

Teves, who has been under custody in Timor-Leste since March following his arrest based on an Interpol red notice, had hoped to reverse the court's earlier decision granting his extradition. The DOJ, however, remains confident that justice will be served, with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla emphasizing the importance of this ruling in reinforcing the principle that justice proceeds irrespective of an individual’s status.

Teves’ legal team had also appealed to the United Nations to investigate alleged violations of his rights, but with the Timor-Leste court’s latest ruling, the path is now clear for his return to the Philippines, where he is expected to face trial not only for the Degamo case but also for other murder charges dating back to 2019.