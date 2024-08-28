DoH reports 2 more mpox cases

The Department of Health (DoH) on Wednesday reported two more mpox cases, bringing the total case count to 14 since July 2022.

Nine cases had recovered since 2023. Five are active cases waiting for symptoms to resolve.

“Case 13” is a 26-year-old female from Metro Manila whose symptoms started on 20 August. She noticed rashes on her face and back accompanied by fever.

One day later, she consulted at an outpatient clinic which advised her to go on home isolation. On 23 August, she followed up by phone, describing additional rashes in her pubic area, arms, and trunk. She also developed a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes.

She had not traveled three weeks before her symptoms started. Two close contacts have been identified and notified but they do not have symptoms.

The patient continues to recover at home, under close and continuing monitoring by local health authorities.

Meanwhile, “Case 14” is a 12-year-old male from CALABARZON.

His symptoms started 10 August with a fever. He also developed rashes mainly on his face, legs, trunk, and pubic area extending to other parts of the body.

He also had a cough and swollen lymph nodes in the groin area. He consulted a rural health unit and a skin sample was collected on 23 August.

He had no history of travel in the three weeks leading up to the onset of symptoms. He continues to recover at home, under close monitoring by local health authorities.

Both have the milder MPXV Clade II.

“Heightened surveillance leads to a flashlight effect — our people become more aware and we detect more cases,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.