Clark conducts benchmarking

CLARK FREEPORT — The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) on Tuesday conducted a benchmarking event that aims to create a connection between the aviation sector and academies inside this Freeport.

According to CDC president and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera, the activity is set to address the gap between the needs of the aviation sector and trainings conducted by the academies, ensuring that students will gain practical knowledge and experience, making them better prepared for employment.

Devanadera facilitated with the Southern Luzon State University College of Engineering and SIA Engineering Philippines to discuss internship opportunities for engineering students. The CDC chief also emphasized the program’s role in addressing unemployment.

During her welcome address, she cited, “We are excited that members of the aviation industry and various investors are committed to ensuring they have the right manpower for their companies. We aim to bridge the gap by initiating a student internship program. This initiative will help sustain the industry and potentially lead to new courses tailored to aviation needs.”