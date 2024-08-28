CFO provides one-stop portal for overseas Filipinos

Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) Secretary Leo Arugay has assured overseas Filipinos of a convenient and independent way to monitor and manage their contributions, taxes, and loans through the “BaLinkBayan” project.

In a press conference at Crimson Hotel, Alabang on Wednesday, Arugay said the project is a one-stop portal where an overseas Filipino can handle his local investments and other finances without being physically present in the Philippines.

The secretary explained that the CFO facilitates the program with several local government units (LGUs).

“We give one set of gadgets per LGU and also provide capacity training,” he said.

Arugay said that in addition to monitoring and paying contributions through the portal, the LGUs may opt to expand their services to paying housing loans and amortizations.

As of this month, the CFO has partnered with 11 LGUs, exceeding its nine LGU per year target.

Aside from the BaLinkBayan project, the CFO is also further strengthening its community education program that deals with the pros and cons of migration and eliminating the cases of human trafficking, which is among President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s advocacies, according to Arugay.

“The fight against human trafficking is also the job of the Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, but we are heading the advocacy and communications campaign on human trafficking,” the secretary said.

The commission is also considering implementing immigrant desks in several countries, including Tokyo, Japan; Toronto, Canada; Los Angeles and New York, USA; Bern, Switzerland; and Sydney, Australia. The immigrant desk in Tokyo is currently pending approval from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The CFO was established in 1980 to strengthen ties and uphold the rights, interests, and welfare of Filipinos overseas, particularly permanent migrants.

It also serves as the adviser to the Congress and the Office of the President in formulating policies affecting overseas Filipinos.