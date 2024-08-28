Bong Go calls for govt action after PNP "terrorism"

In a manifestation delivered during the Senate Plenary Session on Tuesday, 28 August, Senators Christopher "Bong" Go and Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa condemned the excessive use of force during a Philippine National Police (PNP) operation in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City.

"I appeal to our government, especially law enforcers, to be prudent in their actions and remain faithful to their mandate to 'serve and protect,'" Go asserted.

The operation, which aimed to serve an arrest warrant against KOJC founder Apollo Quiboloy, has drawn controversy and criticism after resulting in at least one civilian casualty and widespread fear within the religious community.

On the same day, a Temporary Protection Order was released by the Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in the city, asking the PNP to cease and desist from their operations inside the KOJC compound and remove the barriers on its entry points.

'One life lost is too many'

As Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Senator Go expressed his support for a thorough investigation into the operation led by its Chairperson, Senator dela Rosa. He also called on law enforcers to exercise professionalism and avoid being used as instruments of fear and oppression. "One life lost is too many," Go lamented, underscoring the need for law enforcement to prioritize the protection of lives and rights above all.

“Mr. President, I have consistently expressed my full support to our uniformed personnel. Kami naman po’y sumusuporta sa trabaho ng pulis, basta in line of duty at naaayon sa batas. Noong panahon ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte, dinoble natin ang sahod nila, pinaghirapan natin yun. At ako ay patuloy na sumusuporta sa ating mga uniformed personnel. Ang atin naman dito, walang masaktan. Kung ano lang po yung ayon sa batas, at ipatupad nang wala pong excessive use of force,” shared Go.

“Imbes na maximum tolerance, ginawang maximum terrorism. Hindi naman po terorista hinahanap nila. Bakit kailangang pagmumukaing battleground ang isang place of worship?” he stressed.

Senator Go also shared his office's ongoing efforts to provide assistance to those affected by the raid, particularly the injured and the families of those who lost their lives.

On the other hand, Go noted that he sympathized with some of the police officers assigned to conduct the operation in KOJC who had no choice but to follow orders.

“Marami sa inyo ay pagod at puyat na rin. Nakikiusap ako na magmalasakit at maghinay-hinay kayo dahil ayaw nating meron na namang masaktan dala ng emosyon at kaguluhan dyan ngayon. Sino ba naman ang gustong makita ang mga kapwa Pilipino ay nagkakasakitan?,” Go lamented.