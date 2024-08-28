BFAR3 holds leadership training for barangay, fisheries councils

Meycauayan, Bulacan – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region 3 (BFAR 3) recently held a Leadership Training Program for Barangay and City Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Councils (FARMCs) at Meycauayan City Hall..

According to BFAR 3, the event aimed to enhance the capabilities of local fisheries leaders and reinforce their roles in sustainable aquatic resource management.

The program included informative lecture sessions on the Rights and Privileges of Fisherfolk and an in-depth overview of the Roles and Responsibilities of BFARMC under the Provisions of FAO No. 196 Series of 2000.

Following the lectures, participants engaged in a hands-on workshop designed to apply the knowledge they had gained. The workshop aimed to foster a collaborative environment. Attendees discussed case studies, developed action plans, and shared best practices to address common challenges faced in fisheries management.

The event is part of BFAR 3’s ongoing efforts to build local capacities and promote effective fisheries management.