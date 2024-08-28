Benedict Mique brings childhood dreams to life

Clad in a white shirt and khakis, director Benedict Mique exudes a congenial vibe. He speaks sincerely, engages you with his storytelling and looks you straight in the eye without intimidating you.
This filmmaker, who gifted us with the Netflix hit Lolo and the Kid and the Sinag Maynila competition film Maple Leaf Dreams, has had a Cinema Paradiso-style love affair with movies since he was a little boy. His passion for the cinematic arts continues to this day.
The beginning
“Growing up, it was my grandfather who introduced me to the movies,” Mique began his recollection. “In Paco, I remember there were four neighborhood cinemas. Mga pinapalabas nun mga double bill pa and mostly action films pa or Hollywood classics (They used to show double bills, mostly action films or Hollywood classics). Those movie-watching experiences with my lolo (grandfather) ingrained in me a fascination that eventually became a continuing love affair with cinema.”
Mique continued, “When I was in college, specifically in my scriptwriting class, I submitted my script and received a 100 percent score. That was when I was convinced that I had a talent for writing.”
“I like writing and telling stories,” said Mique. “I am a scriptwriter first and foremost, and I still love doing that. When you finish a script or any written work — be it an essay, poem or short story — the feeling is priceless. Masayang-masaya, tapos may magbabasa pa. Sa scripts naman, when it becomes a movie, may makakapanood (It’s very rewarding. And then someone reads it. For scripts, when it becomes a movie, people get to watch it). I’m sure you agree that when you’re a writer and you finish a piece,
masayang-masaya ka na, di ba (you’re extremely happy, right)?”
ML and more
When asked what makes a Mique film unique, the director replied: “With my films, I think their most unique quality is a good narrative. They engage the emotions of the audience and may mas malalim na gustong sabihin (have a deeper message).”
All of these elements were present in his first motion picture, ML, the 2018 Cinemalaya Film Festival entry that starred the late, great Philippine cinematic treasure Eddie Garcia and Tony Labrusca.
“My first film, ML, is very special to me,” Mique said. “When it was still in the script stage, my dream actor to work with was Eddie Garcia. Siya talaga ang iniisip ko (He was really the one I had in mind) and it came true.”
“Working with the Eddie Garcia was a privilege,” Mique shared. “He was the ultimate professional. Darating sa set alam na ang lahat ng lines, pati lines ng co-actors niya. And in character na siya. And siya lang ang actor (He would arrive on set knowing all his lines, as well as his co-actors’ lines, and was already in character. He was also the only actor) I know who wanted to buy his own costume. I always told him, pasasamahan ko siya sa wardrobe para perfect ang costume (I would accompany him to the wardrobe to ensure the costume was perfect).”
His kindest words for Labrusca: “I think he was relatively new when we did ML. Glorious yata with Angel Aquino ‘yung previous project niya so he was like the it boy then. Magaling si Tony. Nag-iisip. Intelligent (His previous project was Glorious with Angel Aquino, so he was considered the ‘it boy’ at the time. Tony is excellent. He thinks and is intelligent).”
Prior to making his first full-length film, Mique admitted that Fernando Poe Jr.’s action films were memorable to him. He also believed that the King of Philippine movies was a master in storytelling and film direction. Mique also has a fondness and reverence for the classic LVN motion pictures that were afternoon program staples on RPN 9.
“The LVN classic movies were a true representation of the culture and times they were made in,” said Mique. “Mind you, LVN was one of the four production outfits that established the studio system and was responsible for what film historians call the first golden age of Philippine movies.”
Another film close to Mique’s heart is undoubtedly the Netflix sensation Lolo and the Kid. “From the start, we knew it was special,” said the writer-director. “The story came from my nanay (mother), and some elements in the movie were inspired by my favorite world cinema classics.”
He shared, “When I was writing the script, I already had Joel Torre in mind as the lolo (grandfather). When I pitched it to Netflix, kasama na talaga ang name niya (his name was already included). For the kid’s role, Euwann (Mikael Aleta) auditioned for the part. It was his mother who messaged me and asked if her son could audition. Magaling yung bata. Bata pa siya pero para na matanda magsalita, mag-isip (The kid was excellent. He was young, but he spoke and thought like an adult).”
Maple Leaf Dreams
Regarding the Sinag Film Festival entry Maple Leaf Dreams, Mique said: “It is a very personal film. My wife and kid reside in Canada, and I wanted to present the life of an OFW in Canada na hindi romanticized (without romanticizing it). This film is sincere and truthful to the experiences of Filipino OFWs in a first-world country like Canada.”
“Definitely, it is not like Anak, Dubai or Milan. It is more emotional and engaging, mas hahaplos sa puso kasi yung struggles and pains ang focus (it touches the heart more because the focus is on the struggles and pains). Subplot ‘yung romance angle nina LA Santos and Kira Balinger sa movie (The subplot is the romance angle between LA Santos and Kira Balinger in the movie). And hindi na honeymoon stage ang relasyon of their characters in the movie. Matagal na. So, may rough patches and strain na (Their characters’ relationship is no longer in the honeymoon stage; it has been a long time, so there are rough patches and strain).”
Of his two leads, Mique said: “They delivered. They are different because they represented the sector accurately. Believable ang acting, mas believable ang chemistry and the honesty they gave to their respective characters (Their acting is believable, their chemistry is genuine, and they were honest in portraying their respective characters).”
What director Mique promises about his Sinag Maynila entry is: “It is inspiring with a good narrative, and yes, it will make you cry. May mararamdaman kayong totoong-totoo (You will feel something very real). It is worth your time.’
Benedict Mique’s Maple Leaf Dreams is part of the Sinag Maynila Film Festival, slated for 4 to 8 September at Gateway Cinemas, SM Manila and other locations. The regular theater run is scheduled to begin on 25 September in cinemas nationwide.