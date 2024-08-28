Benedict Mique brings childhood dreams to life

ML and more

When asked what makes a Mique film unique, the director replied: “With my films, I think their most unique quality is a good narrative. They engage the emotions of the audience and may mas malalim na gustong sabihin (have a deeper message).”

All of these elements were present in his first motion picture, ML, the 2018 Cinemalaya Film Festival entry that starred the late, great Philippine cinematic treasure Eddie Garcia and Tony Labrusca.

“My first film, ML, is very special to me,” Mique said. “When it was still in the script stage, my dream actor to work with was Eddie Garcia. Siya talaga ang iniisip ko (He was really the one I had in mind) and it came true.”

“Working with the Eddie Garcia was a privilege,” Mique shared. “He was the ultimate professional. Darating sa set alam na ang lahat ng lines, pati lines ng co-actors niya. And in character na siya. And siya lang ang actor (He would arrive on set knowing all his lines, as well as his co-actors’ lines, and was already in character. He was also the only actor) I know who wanted to buy his own costume. I always told him, pasasamahan ko siya sa wardrobe para perfect ang costume (I would accompany him to the wardrobe to ensure the costume was perfect).”

His kindest words for Labrusca: “I think he was relatively new when we did ML. Glorious yata with Angel Aquino ‘yung previous project niya so he was like the it boy then. Magaling si Tony. Nag-iisip. Intelligent (His previous project was Glorious with Angel Aquino, so he was considered the ‘it boy’ at the time. Tony is excellent. He thinks and is intelligent).”

Prior to making his first full-length film, Mique admitted that Fernando Poe Jr.’s action films were memorable to him. He also believed that the King of Philippine movies was a master in storytelling and film direction. Mique also has a fondness and reverence for the classic LVN motion pictures that were afternoon program staples on RPN 9.

“The LVN classic movies were a true representation of the culture and times they were made in,” said Mique. “Mind you, LVN was one of the four production outfits that established the studio system and was responsible for what film historians call the first golden age of Philippine movies.”

Another film close to Mique’s heart is undoubtedly the Netflix sensation Lolo and the Kid. “From the start, we knew it was special,” said the writer-director. “The story came from my nanay (mother), and some elements in the movie were inspired by my favorite world cinema classics.”

He shared, “When I was writing the script, I already had Joel Torre in mind as the lolo (grandfather). When I pitched it to Netflix, kasama na talaga ang name niya (his name was already included). For the kid’s role, Euwann (Mikael Aleta) auditioned for the part. It was his mother who messaged me and asked if her son could audition. Magaling yung bata. Bata pa siya pero para na matanda magsalita, mag-isip (The kid was excellent. He was young, but he spoke and thought like an adult).”