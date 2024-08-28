Bea Borres nakiusap na ‘wag i-bash ang kuya niya

Nakiusap ang aktres at content creator na si Bea Borres na tigilan na ang pamba-bash sa kanyang kuya.

Ito ay matapos niyang maikuwento sa isang interview kay Toni Gonzaga na binosohan at binidyohan siya ng kanyang kuya at ipinadala ang video sa mga kaibigan nito.

Sa kanyang official Facebook account, nagbigay ng pahayag si Bea patungkol sa kanyang naging revelation sa Youtube show ni Toni.

“Maybe I did overshare, but my past “experiences have shaped me into the person I am today. Everything is well and forgiven, which is why I was comfortable enough to share my story. I’ve faced so much backlash already, so l’m not one to say ‘stop bashing me,’ but I hope we can stop tormenting my brother.

“He has been getting professional help & has learned a lot. We have witnessed his change and growth. I love him and have already forgiven him a long time ago,” mahaba niyang paliwanag.

“There is so much more to the interview than just the title. Please set your biases aside and watch the entire thing,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa huli ay tila nanawagan si Bea na huwag husgahan ang kanyang nakatatandang kapatid.

“Mabuting tao ang kuya ko, he did his part and helped his self,” say pa niya.