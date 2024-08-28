BACK IN THE GRIND: Fresh from Olympics, Bianca, Dottie resume LPGA campaigns

Filipina Olympians Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina get back to action starting this weekend when the FM Championship kicks off at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.

Having given the country honor and pride, Pagdanganan and Ardina continue on their personal quests: Capture a first-ever LPGA Tour win.

Pagdanganan will begin her campaign 7:48 a.m. Thursday, while Ardina will tee off 7:15 a.m. Manila is 12 hours ahead of Boston.

They are lumped against some of the biggest names in the world, fighting for recognition and prize money in the $3.8 million event.

Among those seeing action in the meet are Lexi Thompson, Celine Boutier and Rose Zhang. Also playing in Boston is Olympic bronze medalist Xiyu Lin.

Pagdanganan wound up tied for fourth in the Paris Olympics, while Ardina was tied for 13th. Previous to that the country’s best finish was ninth — when Yuka Saso was still playing for the Philippines.

The 29-year-old Thompson, who played in what is likely her last AIG Women’s Open last week, intends to retire from full-time competition at the end of the season.

Lauren Coughlin is another player teeing it up in the inaugural meet. She has won twice in three starts in the Tour. Hannah Green, who has won twice on the LPGA Tour this year, is also joining the trip to Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the United States Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis named Lexi Thompson among her three wildcards on Tuesday as she rounded out her 12-strong line-up for next month’s team clash against Europe.

Thompson was picked alongside Jennifer Kupcho and Sarah Schmelzel for the 13 to 15 September showpiece at Gainesville, Florida.

Thompson’s selection marks her seventh consecutive Solheim Cup appearance, and could well be her last given that she has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year.