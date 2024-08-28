Bachmann challenges Paralympics team

PARIS, France — The six-man Philippine delegation in the 17th Paralympic Games, coming off a six-week training camp in Nimes, was challenged by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) leadership to compete for flag and country as they aim to serve as “an inspiration to everyone.”

“We are all excited to see you carry our flag,” PSC chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann said on Wednesday, moments before the grand opening ceremony held at the Place dela Concorde Champs-Elysees.

“The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will soon commence and our Paralympians are all geared up to showcasing another history for the country. Your fight proves that everybody shares the same goals and successes for Philippine sports,” he said.

“The whole country extends our well wishes for the productive campaign of Ernie Gawilan, Cendy Asusano, Angel Mae Otom, Agustina Bantiloc, Jerrold Gawilan and Allain Ganapin,” said Bachmann on the eve of the opening rites.

Clad in their colorful ethnic-inspired parade uniforms, all six para athletes were among the crème dela crème of 4,350 athletes from 168 countries who were scheduled to take part in the festive rites to be held in an outdoor setting at 8 p.m. (2 a.m. Thursday in Manila) between two iconic attractions in the City of Lights.

“This is going to be the biggest squad we can send in the Paralympic Games after 12 years, the Filipinos are more than excited to see your abilities shining on the international stage,” Bachmann added.

“Your mere appearance in the Paralympic Games completes everyone’s dream for an inclusive sporting community. Laban! PARA sa bayan! Mabuhay ang mga Bidang Bayaning Manlalaro,” exhorted Bachmann of the country’s “Sensational Six.”

The first athlete to go into action on Thursday at 1 p.m. (7 p.m. in Manila) is Bantiloc, who will be competing in the women’s individual compound open ranking round at the archery range in Les Invalides, which is a location showcasing French military history.

Should she finish among the Top 16 after the round, the 56-year-old native of Tanudan Kalinga, will be back at the range in the knockout round on Friday for a spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

A former powerlifter, Bantiloc is the country’s first para archer to represent the country in the quadrennial global sports showcase featuring the world’s best physically-challenged athletes.