Azkals compete in Asia 7s

The Philippine Azkals are back on the international stage, this time in the Asia 7s Championship from 9 to 12 October at the EV Arena Elmina in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Former national men’s football team captain Stephan Schrock said they want to keep the Azkals moniker alive while also encouraging more Filipinos to try football through this fast-paced variant of the sport.

Also in attendance at the Makati press conference were former national team members Misagh Bahadoran and Anton del Rosario, the tournament’s commissioner, along with Iran coach Hamed Hajimedhedi, team manager Patrick Ace Bright, and Chooks-to-Go vice president Mel Macasaquit.

“The Azkals have been associated with representing the national team for so long. Why keep the Azkals moniker in a closet?” Schrock said.

“On the field, it gave a lot of hope and with this sport rising, it goes hand-in-hand: Rising in the game of 7s and the Azkals reviving and helping do their part.”

Unlike in a standard football match where 11 players are fielded, only seven players per squad will compete in a 55 x 36.5-meter field and substitutions are unlimited.

The Philippines will be going up against Brunei, Japan, Malaysia, India, China, Singapore and Indonesia in this competition.