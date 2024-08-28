Australia caps international student intake

Australia announced Wednesday it will cap the number of new international students at 270,000 for 2025, a move aimed at controlling record migration that has driven up rental home prices.

Education Minister Jason Clare said the number of international students in Australia has increased by 10 percent since the pandemic.

According to SBS Filipino, there are currently 704,931 students in Australia, including 35,309 Filipinos.

Many Filipino students are struggling with the high cost of living and need to work to cover rising rental expenses.

The cap on international students has raised concerns among education providers about potential job and revenue losses.