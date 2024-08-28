Amb. ENDO Kazuya visits UP Diliman

Japanese Ambassador ENDO Kazuya and Madame ENDO Akiko visited the University of the Philippines - Diliman on 27 August 2024. As part of their official itinerary, they went to UP Asian Center and had a tour of the campus—including the Oblation Plaza, Academic Oval, Quezon Hall, and other iconic landmarks.

At the UP Asian Center, the participants exchanged views with Dean and Professor Henelito Sevilla Jr. and other professors of Japanese Studies regarding the further development of the said field in the future.

A formal meeting with UP officials followed the tour. In attendance were UP President Angelo A. Jimenez and his wife Atty. Edlyn Verzola, Vice President for Academic Affairs Leo D.P. Cubillan, Vice President for Planning and Finance Iryn Balmores, and Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Imee Su Martinez. Officials from UP Los Baños, including Chancellor Jose Camacho Jr. and his wife Roderica R. Camacho, and Vice Chancellor for Planning and Development Rosanna Marie Amongo, also graced the event.

During the visit, the group engaged in an insightful discussion about the crucial role of the academe in developing future leaders and guiding them toward the path of honor and excellence.

In addition, Ambassador ENDO Kazuya also expressed his desire in expanding educational opportunities and academic partnerships between the Philippines and Japan.