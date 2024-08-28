Año cites PCA's crucial role in dispute settlement

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año on Wednesday cited the important role of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in pushing for peaceful resolution of disputes amid the country’s ongoing fight for its sovereignty and territorial rights over the West Philippine Sea.

Año’s remarks came following the inaugural arrival of PCA Secretary-General Marcin Czepelak in the Philippines this week.

“The PCA’s important role in international dispute resolution has been especially notable in the peaceful settlement of disputes, particularly in the South China Sea,” Año said.

He noted that the PCA’s 2016 tribunal ruling on the South China Sea claims “remains a significant milestone” in the country’s assertion of the primacy of international law.

He added that the tribunal's decision affirmed the rights of the Philippines to its exclusive economic zone under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Año further stressed that this decision also rejects China's extensive claims on the SCS despite citing historical grounds.

“We value the PCA’s contributions to international law and its commitment to facilitating fair and equitable resolution of disputes,” he said.

The NSA pointed out that Czepelak’s visit “underscores the PCA’s dedication” to engaging with member states “to advance its objectives and foster dialogue on legal and diplomatic issues.”

“We appreciate his visit which provides a valuable opportunity to discuss and strengthen our country’s collaboration with the PCA,” he said.

Año noted the Philippines, as a PCA member-state, is looking forward to “engaging in meaningful dialogues” to expand the PCA’s mission of “resolving disputes and advancing international law and the rules-based international order.”

This year marks the PCA’s 125th anniversary.

The PCA was established during the First Hague Peace Conference in 1899.