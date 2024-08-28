3 Cebu City brgys affected by ASF

The Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) yesterday disclosed that three barangays has been affected by the African swine fever (ASF).

Dr. Alice Utlang, DVMF chief, told DAILY TRIBUNE the three were Babag, Bonbon, and Pulangbato.

But she clarified that the disease is already under control.

Utlang’s statements was in contrast to a memorandum from Talisay City Livestock and Poultry Center dated 1 August 2024 that stated 15 barangays in Cebu City were confirmed with ASF.

Utlang insisted that the information from Talisay City was incorrect, as the list refers to the 2023 confirmed and suspected ASF cases.

She stressed that the information should be corrected as it may result into confusion and panic among hog raisers in the upland barangays in the city.