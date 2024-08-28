21 films in competition at Venice Film Festival

From the latest Almodovar to the much-anticipated sequel to "Joker", 21 films are up for the prestigious Golden Lion prize at the Venice Film Festival, which runs from Wednesday to 7 September.
THE ROOM NEXT DOOR directed by PEDRO ALMODOVAR
with Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Alessandro Nivola (Spain / 107 minutes)
CAMPO DI BATTAGLIA directed by GIANNI AMELIO
with Alessandro Borghi, Gabriel Montesi, Federica Rosellini (Italy / 103 minutes)
LEURS ENFANTS APRES EUX directed by LUDOVIC BOUKHERMA, ZORAN BOUKHERMA
with Paul Kircher, Angelina Woreth, Sayyid El Alami, Gilles Lellouche, Ludivine Sagnier, Louis Memmi (France / 144 minutes)
THE BRUTALIST directed by BRADY CORBET
with Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones (UK / 215 minutes)
JOUER AVEC LE FEU directed by DELPHINE COULIN, MURIEL COULIN
with Vincent Lindon, Benjamin Voisin, Stefan Crepon (France / 110 minutes)
VERMIGLIO directed by MAURA DELPERO
with Tommaso Ragno, Giuseppe De Domenico, Roberta Rovelli (Italy, France, Belgium / 119 minutes)
IDDU (SICILIAN LETTERS) directed by FABIO GRASSADONIA, ANTONIO PIAZZA
with Toni Servillo, Elio Germano, Daniela Marra, Barbora Bobulova (Italy, France / 122 minutes)
QUEER directed by LUCA GUADAGNINO
with Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman (Italy, USA / 135 minutes)
KJAERLIGHET (LOVE) directed by DAG JOHAN HAUGERUD
with Andrea Braein Hovig, Tayo Cittadella Jacobsen, Marte Engebrigtsen (Norway / 119 minutes)
APRIL directed by DEA KULUMBEGASHVILI
with Ia Sukhitashvili, Kakha Kintsurashvili, Merab Ninidze (Georgia, France, Italy / 134 minutes)
THE ORDER directed by JUSTIN KURZEL
with Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Jurnee Smollett, Tye Sheridan, Marc Maron (Canada / 116 minutes)
MARIA directed by PABLO LARRAIN
with Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee (Italy, Germany, USA / 123 minutes)
TROIS AMIES directed by EMMANUEL MOURET
with Camille Cottin, Sara Forestier, India Hair, Gregoire Ludig, Damien Bonnard, Vincent Macaigne (France / 118 minutes)
EL JOCKEY (KILL THE JOCKEY) directed by LUIS ORTEGA
with Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Ursula Corbero, Daniel Gimenez Cacho (Argentina, Spain / 97 minutes)
JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX directed by TODD PHILLIPS
with Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz (USA / 138 minutes)
BABYGIRL directed by HALINA REIJN
with Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas (USA / 114 minutes)
AINDA ESTOU AQUI (I'M STILL HERE) directed by WALTER SALLES
with Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, Fernanda Montenegro (Brazil, France / 135 minutes)
DIVA FUTURA directed by GIULIA LOUISE STEIGERWALT
with Pietro Castellitto, Barbara Ronchi, Denise Capezza (Italy / 128 minutes)
HARVEST directed by ATHINA RACHEL TSANGARI
with Caleb Landry Jones, Harry Melling, Rosy McEwen (UK, Germany, Greece, France, USA / 131 minutes)
QING CHUN GUI (YOUTH - HOMECOMING) directed by WANG BING
Documentary (France, Luxemburg, Netherlands / 152 minutes)
STRANGER EYES directed by YEO SIEW HUA
with Wu Chien-Ho, Lee Kang-Sheng, Anicca Panna, Vera Chen (Singapore, Taipei, France, USA / 125 minutes)