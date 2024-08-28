21 films in competition at Venice Film Festival

From the latest Almodovar to the much-anticipated sequel to "Joker", 21 films are up for the prestigious Golden Lion prize at the Venice Film Festival, which runs from Wednesday to 7 September.

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR directed by PEDRO ALMODOVAR

with Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Alessandro Nivola (Spain / 107 minutes)

CAMPO DI BATTAGLIA directed by GIANNI AMELIO

with Alessandro Borghi, Gabriel Montesi, Federica Rosellini (Italy / 103 minutes)

LEURS ENFANTS APRES EUX directed by LUDOVIC BOUKHERMA, ZORAN BOUKHERMA

with Paul Kircher, Angelina Woreth, Sayyid El Alami, Gilles Lellouche, Ludivine Sagnier, Louis Memmi (France / 144 minutes)

THE BRUTALIST directed by BRADY CORBET

with Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones (UK / 215 minutes)

JOUER AVEC LE FEU directed by DELPHINE COULIN, MURIEL COULIN

with Vincent Lindon, Benjamin Voisin, Stefan Crepon (France / 110 minutes)

VERMIGLIO directed by MAURA DELPERO

with Tommaso Ragno, Giuseppe De Domenico, Roberta Rovelli (Italy, France, Belgium / 119 minutes)

IDDU (SICILIAN LETTERS) directed by FABIO GRASSADONIA, ANTONIO PIAZZA

with Toni Servillo, Elio Germano, Daniela Marra, Barbora Bobulova (Italy, France / 122 minutes)

QUEER directed by LUCA GUADAGNINO

with Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman (Italy, USA / 135 minutes)

KJAERLIGHET (LOVE) directed by DAG JOHAN HAUGERUD

with Andrea Braein Hovig, Tayo Cittadella Jacobsen, Marte Engebrigtsen (Norway / 119 minutes)

APRIL directed by DEA KULUMBEGASHVILI

with Ia Sukhitashvili, Kakha Kintsurashvili, Merab Ninidze (Georgia, France, Italy / 134 minutes)

THE ORDER directed by JUSTIN KURZEL

with Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Jurnee Smollett, Tye Sheridan, Marc Maron (Canada / 116 minutes)

MARIA directed by PABLO LARRAIN

with Angelina Jolie, Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee (Italy, Germany, USA / 123 minutes)

TROIS AMIES directed by EMMANUEL MOURET

with Camille Cottin, Sara Forestier, India Hair, Gregoire Ludig, Damien Bonnard, Vincent Macaigne (France / 118 minutes)

EL JOCKEY (KILL THE JOCKEY) directed by LUIS ORTEGA

with Nahuel Perez Biscayart, Ursula Corbero, Daniel Gimenez Cacho (Argentina, Spain / 97 minutes)

JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX directed by TODD PHILLIPS

with Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz (USA / 138 minutes)

BABYGIRL directed by HALINA REIJN

with Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas (USA / 114 minutes)

AINDA ESTOU AQUI (I'M STILL HERE) directed by WALTER SALLES

with Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, Fernanda Montenegro (Brazil, France / 135 minutes)

DIVA FUTURA directed by GIULIA LOUISE STEIGERWALT

with Pietro Castellitto, Barbara Ronchi, Denise Capezza (Italy / 128 minutes)

HARVEST directed by ATHINA RACHEL TSANGARI

with Caleb Landry Jones, Harry Melling, Rosy McEwen (UK, Germany, Greece, France, USA / 131 minutes)

QING CHUN GUI (YOUTH - HOMECOMING) directed by WANG BING

Documentary (France, Luxemburg, Netherlands / 152 minutes)

STRANGER EYES directed by YEO SIEW HUA

with Wu Chien-Ho, Lee Kang-Sheng, Anicca Panna, Vera Chen (Singapore, Taipei, France, USA / 125 minutes)