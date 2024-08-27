Whom did Ahron Villena take a swipe at via a cryptic post?

Actor Ahron Villena had netizens guessing when he posted a cryptic message aimed at his previous director whom he did not name.
Villena, it seems, revealed a bad experience long kept at bay.
It also appeared as if his post emanated from a recent interview of an award-winning director.
“Nagsalita pala ‘etong direktor na ‘eto na matagal na daw nangyayari ‘yung mga ganu’ng scenario? E, kung sabihin ko kaya na isa ako du’n sa artistang na-exploit at ikaw ‘yun (So this director said that this sort of scenario had long been happening in the industry. What if I told you that I was one of those who had been exploited, and it’s you)!” he said on social media.
Villena recalled what happened then.
“Tandang-tanda ko ‘yung kelangan ko mag-plaster sa eksena. Cameo role lang ako at may tumutulong na sa akin sa production pero pumasok ka sa CR at pinaalis mo siya (I vividly remember that time when I needed to put a plaster for one scene. I only had a cameo role then and someone from production was helping me, but you entered the comfort room and asked him to leave).
“Ang sabi mo pa, ‘Dapat hindi ka nagpapalagay sa kanila, ako na dapat maglalagay niyan (And then you said, ‘You should not let them put plaster on you, I should be the one putting it on you).”
Villena said there was no problem with that.
“Wala namang problema sa akin pero ilang beses mo tinatamaan at dinidikit ‘yung kamay mo (That was not a problem for me, but how many times did you touch me).
Interestingly, acclaimed director Joel Lamangan bravely admitted in a recent interview on PEP that molestation on celebrities in showbiz has been happening since time immemorial.
“Panahon pa ng kopong-kopong, meron na ‘yun. Diyos ko! Ilang mga artista na naging leading man at sumikat, na nanggaling sa bading. Andami (Since time immemorial, there’s already that. My God! How many actors who became leading men and who got popular came from gays. So many)!” Lamangan said when probed about sexual abuse or molestation in showbiz.
“Noon pa, meron nang ganun, day! Hindi lang nabubulgar (Even then, there were already incidents like that. It just was not being revealed though).”
Lamangan said that molestation is not only done to actors. Actresses have become prey, too.
“Kasi, stepping stone yan, e. Gusto mong makilala, gusto mong magka-project. So papatol ka. Wala kang choice (It’s because it’s a stepping stone. You want to be known, you want to have a project. So, you will try; you have no choice).”
Villena was cast in the 2013 Joel Lamangan movie The Bride and the Lover.
So, was Villena alluding to Lamangan in his post?
***
Kira Balinger asks to stop molestation of showbiz wannabes
Kira Balinger admits she’s aware of sexual abuse and molestation going around in show business and said she will not allow herself to be a victim.
In an ambush interview after the formal media con for the movie Maple Leaf Dreams, in which she stars with LA Santos, Balinger said, “Marami po akong naririnig na (I do hear a lot about this) industry secret. It has to stop. If you have the dream, just work hard. Do not take shortcuts just to get you up there.”
If she’s offered stardom in exchange for sexual favors, Balinger said she will not grab the chance.
“Kung may mag-offer po sa akin, never mind. I love my craft. I will not sacrifice my dignity,” she said.
Balinger stressed that she is lucky enough to have not gone through this alleged industry practice of pushing wannabes to stardom in exchange for sexual favors.
“Not personal or anything. Wala po akong hindi magandang (I don’t have any bad) experience,” she said.
She said it is sad to learn that a few celebrities go through this.
Playing Molly in Maple Leaf Dreams, Balinger’s character made a sacrifice by working in Canada to chase her dream of providing good life to her family. The movie opens on 25 September.