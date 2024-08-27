Whom did Ahron Villena take a swipe at via a cryptic post?

Actor Ahron Villena had netizens guessing when he posted a cryptic message aimed at his previous director whom he did not name.

Villena, it seems, revealed a bad experience long kept at bay.

It also appeared as if his post emanated from a recent interview of an award-winning director.

“Nagsalita pala ‘etong direktor na ‘eto na matagal na daw nangyayari ‘yung mga ganu’ng scenario? E, kung sabihin ko kaya na isa ako du’n sa artistang na-exploit at ikaw ‘yun (So this director said that this sort of scenario had long been happening in the industry. What if I told you that I was one of those who had been exploited, and it’s you)!” he said on social media.

Villena recalled what happened then.

“Tandang-tanda ko ‘yung kelangan ko mag-plaster sa eksena. Cameo role lang ako at may tumutulong na sa akin sa production pero pumasok ka sa CR at pinaalis mo siya (I vividly remember that time when I needed to put a plaster for one scene. I only had a cameo role then and someone from production was helping me, but you entered the comfort room and asked him to leave).

“Ang sabi mo pa, ‘Dapat hindi ka nagpapalagay sa kanila, ako na dapat maglalagay niyan (And then you said, ‘You should not let them put plaster on you, I should be the one putting it on you).”