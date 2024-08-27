UP opens Season 87 quest against Ateneo

University of the Philippines (UP) faces an early challenge in its title bid when it figures in the storied ‘“Battle of Katipunan” clash against Ateneo de Manila University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball opening day on 7 September at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hungry to end back-to-back bride’s maid finishes, the Fighting Maroons are all geared up for redemption as season host.

The lone game is set at 6 p.m. following a colorful and meaningful opening rites highlighted by the much-anticipated performance by Filipino rock icon Eraserheads.

UP will parade a good mix of old and new faces in its mission to reclaim the crown it last held back in 2022 during the Season 84 pandemic bubble.

And what a good way to start its campaign against the same team that knocked it off the throne in Season 85.

Grizzled veterans JD Cagulangan, Gerry Abadiano, Harold Alarcon and Season 86 Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez are back to settle an unfinished business after De La Salle University beat UP in three grueling finals games.

The Goldwin Monteverde-mentored squad will also introduce a slew of fresh recruits raring to make their marks in maroon.

Filipino-Americans Quentin Millora-Brown, Gani Stevens, and Jacob Bayla are expected to make an immediate impact while Nigerian foreign student-athlete Dikachi Udodo will have big shoes to fill following the departure of Season 85 Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf.

UP remains one of the teams to beat after its aggressive recruitment and offseason buildup.

The State University has set up three foreign training camps and exposure capped by the ongoing 2024 Interleague Play held in Chinese-Taipei.

On the other hand, the Blue Eagles, who missed the finals in the previous season for the first time since 2015, will have sought-after rookie Jared Bahay as a cornerstone of their rebuilding process.

Interestingly, Bahay’s first UAAP game will be against the team it first gave his commitment. The top high school prospect had a change of heart and decided to go to the school just across UP.

Ateneo has to make do with what remains of its once formidable lineup which lost most of its key pieces including Gilas Pilipinas member Mason Amos, who transferred to La Salle, Jared Brown and now Philippine Basketball Association player Kai Ballungay.

Meanwhile, a three-game playdate is scheduled on 8 September with the Green Archers setting their repeat bid in motion against National University.

Adamson University clashes with Adamson University while University of Santo Tomas takes on University of the East.