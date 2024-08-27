Ukraine seizes control of over 1,200 square kilometers in Russian border region

Ukraine's military forces have made significant advances in the Russian border region of Kursk, seizing control of 1,294 square kilometers (nearly 500 square miles) and 100 settlements, according to a statement made Tuesday by Ukraine's army chief, Oleksandr Syrsky. This advance marks a significant territorial gain amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

The three-week-long operation has also resulted in the capture of 594 Russian soldiers, further intensifying the military standoff in the region. The incursion into Kursk represents a strategic push by Kyiv, underscoring Ukraine's growing military momentum against Russian forces.

In response, Russia’s defense ministry announced on the same day that its forces had captured the village of Orlovka in the eastern Donetsk region, near the city of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub. This counter-move highlights the ongoing battle for control over critical territories as both sides remain entrenched in the conflict.

Adding to the tension, Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, arrived at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant to assess the situation independently, following Ukraine's unprecedented cross-border offensive. Meanwhile, the UK condemned Russia's recent missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, mourning the death of a Reuters journalist in the attacks.

(Source: Agence France-Presse)