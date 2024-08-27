Trump or Harris and WPS

Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? The Democrats and the Republicans have now officially nominated and proclaimed their bets for the US presidential elections that are just around the corner. For the next two and a half months, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are expected to engage in a no-holds-barred, winner-take-all mortal combat for the privilege of becoming the most powerful man (or woman) and undisputed leader of the free world.

After the sudden withdrawal of Joe Biden, whose cognitive abilities were unfortunately put on the spotlight with his disastrous performance during the debate with Trump, the Democrats had no choice but to grumble, clamor and practically demand the withdrawal of Biden, whose chances were slim to none, particularly after the failed assassination attempt on Trump.

And Trump’s apparently instinctive reflex reaction of raising his hand while shouting “fight” as he was being hustled to safety by the US Secret Service, to my mind, sealed the deal for him. But as unexpected as Trump’s sudden ascension as the likely winner, Kamala’s buoyant ascendancy as the Democrats’ new nominee immediately turned the elections into a contest tighter than Caloy Yulo’s gold-winning grip on the parallel bars.

Last week’s Democratic National Convention was an unprecedented patriotic, flag-waving, feel-good extravaganza for the Democrats that has turned the race into anybody’s ball game that will only be decided in the last two minutes.

And like all elections in any country that chooses their next leader in a free and democratic manner, this American ritual of suffrage will surely be met with widespread enthusiasm and excitement by the electorate, marked by festive hoopla and outlandish campaign promises that will likely remain unfulfilled, particularly if the US legislative houses will continue to be in a political gridlock obstructing any legislative agenda of either party even if it makes sense.

As Filipinos, we of course have no say whatsoever on who would emerge the victor, as we are just like NBA fans who follow the exploits from the stands or the streamed coverage, studying the stats and cheering for our favorite teams and hoops superstars. As Filipinos, however, the results of the US elections will undeniably have a profound impact on our country’s future for the next four years until a new US President is elected.

Why is this so? Notwithstanding our avowed independence since 1946, the 50 years preceding the formal cutting of the umbilical cord tying us to America had created a cultural, multi-generational spawning of Filipinos who belong to the post-war WWII Baby Boomers, the Gen-Xers, Gen Y or Millennials, and the now Gen Z generations that are as American as apple pie or an Apple iPhone.

Most of us have our own families who have become Fil-Ams who study, work and live in the US and sing the Star-Spangled Banner with as much fervor as when they used to sing the Lupang Hinirang. So when the previous administration of President Rodrigo Duterte shortly after his inauguration abruptly pivoted and unilaterally cut off all ties to the US to embrace China instead without seeking any legislative assent or formal mandate from the Filipinos, surely it must have silently grated against the sensitivities of millions of our countrymen.

Regrettably, after some grandiose promises of billions in investments and economic assistance that proved to be largely empty promises, China not only did not reciprocate Duterte’s attempt at warm abrazos, our timid response to the Dragon’s expansionist tendencies in the West Philippine Sea seemed to have only emboldened China’s resolve to make good on its 10-dash line policy, which resulted in ever-escalating aggressive actions being taken against our fishermen and naval personnel.

Realistically, beyond publicizing to the world China’s illegal actions against us and shooting off diplomatic protests that fall on deaf Chinese ears, there is very little else we can do except to seek the support of Uncle Sam and his allies like the EU, Japan and Australia. Based on the headlines, we seem to be making some headway on that front. Whether that will be sufficient is an iffy question. Unless the US and its allies make good on their declarations and show some military teeth, I doubt China will cease and desist.

The Democrats under Biden have been quite supportive and a Kamala presidency will likely continue that policy. A Trump presidency, on the other hand, judging from his actions and declarations during his previous presidency and his current campaign, will definitely take an isolationist geopolitical stance and will let the chips fall whether it be in Ukraine or Taiwan or presumably the South China Sea.

So given the possible scenarios at play, who do you think we should be cheering for, Trump or Harris?

