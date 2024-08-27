THE ENDURING APPEAL OF WHITE FASHION THROUGH THE AGES

The history of white garments spans centuries and reflects social and cultural evolution. Initially worn in ancient Rome as a simple linen tunic, it became a symbol of status during the Renaissance, representing affluence and virtue.

The 18th century saw its rise in women’s fashion, notably when Marie Antoinette wore a white cotton blouse, influencing textile trends.

Today, white outfits remain a versatile wardrobe essential for all genders, embodying elegance and adaptability across styles and occasions.