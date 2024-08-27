Southwoods ready for Chairman’s Cup

Manila Southwoods is all set to host another exciting and competitive edition of its flagship event, the Chairman’s Charity Cup, from 14 to 16 November with around 600 players expected to participate at the Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite.

Anticipation is high as registration opens at 12 noon today with the host club expecting a diverse and packed field composed of members, their families and sponsors from both the private and government sectors, including big business.

Year after year, this three-day event has become one of the most anticipated tournaments at Manila Southwoods, which is recognized as one of the country’s premier championship courses, maintained in top condition throughout the year.

The tournament will feature sequential tee times for the first two days, with a shotgun start scheduled for the final day on 16 November.

Following tradition, participants will compete in an 18-hole round using the Modified Stableford Points system with handicaps. To maintain the pace of play, players must hole out but are required to pick up their ball after a net bogey.

This year, a two-person, member-member, team competition will be introduced, using the aggregate score format. Participants can sign up with a partner or as an individual, with the tournament committee reserving the right to pair up individuals before the start of the competition.

An entry fee of P8,000 per player, inclusive of VAT, covers a Pro Shop gift certificate worth P7,000, other golf items, breakfast, fairway snacks, and an awards lunch. Participants will also have the chance to win exciting hole-in-one prizes and in the abundant raffle program.

Deadline for registration and cancellations is on 3 November at 5 p.m. There will be no refunds after this date, but will still be eligible for giveaways and the awards lunch.

Completed entry forms must be emailed to clubtournament.msgcc@gmail.com or submitted directly at the Front Desk starting Wednesday.