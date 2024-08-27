Senate approves bill amending UHC Act

The Senate approved on Tuesday a proposed measure amending Republic Act 11223, also known as the Universal Healthcare Act.

With 19 affirmative votes, no negative votes, and zero abstentions, the upper chamber unanimously approved Senate Bill No. 2620 on the third and final reading.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, who sponsored the bill, expressed his gratitude to his colleagues for supporting the measure, which includes revising the premium rates for direct contributors of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., or PhilHealth.

“I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to this august chamber for your contributions to this proposed legislation from our hearings, technical working groups, plenary debates, up until its approval today on Third Reading,” Ejercito said in his manifestation.

“The passing on Third Reading of Senate Bill No. 2620, is a very good example of how united legislators are in crafting laws that will be truly felt and appreciated by our people, most especially those who heavily depend on our National Health Insurance Program,” he added.

In terms of premium rates, the proposed measure intends to lower the members’ contribution from the initial 5 percent to 3.25 percent next year.

The premium rates are also set to decrease in the coming years; 3:50 percent in 2026; 3.75 percent in 2027; and 4 percent in 2028.

“Premium contributions of migrant workers shall be based on the income floor (10,000). Fifty percent (50%) of the premium contribution of the migrant workers shall be shouldered by the national government. However, in case of local manning agencies shall continue to shoulder 50% of the premium contribution,” the proposed measure read.

The proposed measure also stated that self-employed direct contributors “were not required to pay all missed contributions with an interest, compounded monthly, of at least three percent.”

Among the salient features of the proposed measure was the amendment to Section 4 of the UHC Act, which included dental services as part of PhilHealth's essential health benefits package.

Likewise, the state-run health insurer is mandated, “in consultation with the Insurance Commission, to conduct periodic review and adjustment of benefit packages not later than three years from the effectivity and every three years thereafter.”