SCUTTLEBUTT

Cabbies’ PITX lament

Taxicab drivers serving passengers at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) are protesting the string of fees they are made to pay to get passengers, which leaves them with a small amount to bring home.

“Queuing fees… then we have to pay the mall owner and the fee for using the PITX. We end up the big losers. Most of the bus passengers from the provinces arrive in the morning, but we get in line the evening before, hoping that we will earn a little. The problem is we can’t back out when we’re already in the queue,” a cabbie told DAILY TRIBUNE.

In 2021, Megaworld Corp.’s terminals arm, Township Transport Terminal Inc., signed a memorandum of understanding with PITX for a terminal interconnection.

Cabbies at the PITX are resorting to the “pasabay” scheme to break even, in which two passengers with two different destinations are taken on through what is termed a contract, or with the meter turned off.

“Although it’s illegal, we have to take a chance to earn a little more. Sometimes we agree to double the meter rate just to get by,” the cabbie revealed.

Passengers are usually given stubs by PITX personnel to guard against cabbie abuses, but the reality is that the multiple charges that drivers are made to pay are contributing to the illegal practices on the road.