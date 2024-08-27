Sara reaffirms support for WPS claim

Vice President Sara Duterte reaffirmed her stance on the West Philippine Sea and praised Filipino soldiers for their efforts in safeguarding the country’s territory and exclusive economic zone, during the hearing on the Office of the Vice President’s 2025 budget on Tuesday.

Duterte emphasized her commitment to the Constitution, which prioritizes national sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interest, and self-determination in foreign policy.

She said the Philippines’ claim to the West Philippine Sea is supported by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

She said that bilateral relations should be based on a broad perspective of shared interests and regional stability, rather than being solely influenced by territorial disputes.

Duterte noted that while it might seem that there is a lack of response to specific harassment issues, such decisions follow established protocols and responsibilities of relevant agencies.