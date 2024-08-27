RoS, NLEX stake perfect records

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. --- Meralco vs Terrafirma

7:30 p.m. --- NLEX vs Rain or Shine

Streaking NLEX and Rain or Shine stake their unbeaten records and hold of the top spot in Group B in a marquee showdown in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup on Wednesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Both squads hurdled their first two assignments and wanted to extend their runs when they march back on the hard court at 7:30 p.m.

Group A teams Meralco and winless Terrafirma, on the other hand, clash at the 5 p.m. opener of the double-header playdate.

The Elasto Painters’ confidence has skyrocketed following a huge win over fancied Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 73-64, in Candon, Ilocos Sur last Saturday.

Spearheading Rain or Shine are import Aaron Fuller, Andrei Caracut and rookie Felix Lemetti, the trio that did most of the damage in the last outing, along with Caelan Tiongson, Santi Santillan, Jhonard Clarito and Beau Belga.

The Road Warriors are also on a high after back-to-back wins including a 100-95 triumph over Phoenix last Sunday.

Import Myke Henry picked up the slack on offense with local scoring leader Robert Bolick having a cold shooting night against the Fuel Masters in a 36-point outburst.

But despite Bolick’s bad night, NLEX coach Jong Uichico liked what he saw in his other wards stepping up to the plate.

The reason why he’s confident that even if other teams try to take Bolick away from the offensive equation Henry and the rest of the Road Warriors can fill the void.

“That’s the credit to Robert. He trusts his teammates to make the big plays if they’re taking him out of the game. That’s what we need, in any team, is that you trust your teammates,” Uichico said.

“Robert has become, he got right now a defensive mentality mindset that he knows is a part of his game that he needs to improve on.”

Meanwhile, the Bolts seek to bounce back from a 73-93 rout at the hands of defending champion TNT.

Fresh from ruling the Philippine Cup to end Season 48, Meralco defeated Magnolia to begin its campaign only to suffer a blowout.

However, the Bolts led by import Allen Durham, Chris Banchero and Chris Newsome are favored against the distraught Dyip.

Terrafirma is the only team in its bracket that has yet to taste victory after two starts.

The Dyip, who traded Isaac Go and Rookie of the Year winner Stephen Holt to the Gin Kings for Stanley Pringle and Christian Standhardinger, absorbed consecutive blowouts at the hands of Converge and NorthPort with an average of 15.5-point losing margin.