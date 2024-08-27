Roque's action 'seditious' — Abante

The actions of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque joining a rally calling for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is "seditious," Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said Tuesday.

"Perhaps what he did was seditious because he's asking the President to resign as if he's telling the people to topple the power that [we have] today. Maybe what he's doing is seditious," said Abante, one of the co-chairpersons of the quad committee, in an interview.

Abante's remark came a day after Roque and members and supporters of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) held a protest at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Monday, calling Marcos to step down his post.

The rally occurred following the violent confrontation between KoJC members and personnel of the Philippine National Police, who raided the KoJC compound in Davao City on Saturday to serve the arrest warrant against the religious group's leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing child and sexual abuse and human trafficking cases.

The search operation, which was spearheaded by around 2,000 PNP personnel, resulted in the death of a 50-year-old male KoJC member from a heart attack.

"We are here to stand that whoever should lead the Philippines must be in the right mindset. Because when you are stoned, you will drag your country into war," Roque said in his speech at the rally.

Prior to Monday's protest, Roque also urged the public to gather in EDSA to replicate 1986 People Power, which ousted the President's late father, Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

"These things that Atty. Roque is doing outside, to us that is contemptible. Maybe, that's why when he attends the quad comm [hearing] again, I'm the one [who will] make a motion to hold him in contempt," Abante warned.

In a Facebook post, Roque contended that his opposing views against the administration, including his statements in EDSA, were part of his "freedom of speech and expression and the free marketplace of ideas."

Roque, who is being implicated in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO), was detained for 24 hours at the House of Representatives by the quad committee after supposedly lying about why he skipped its first hearing on 16 August in Porac, Pampanga.

Roque excused that he could not attend the hearing as he had a scheduled appearance at the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC), which the Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo disputed.

Salo presented a certification from the RTC's Clerk of Court, showing Roque had no scheduled hearings on the said date. The certification indicated that Roque's court appearance was held on 15 August, contradicting his excuse.

Roque lamented that the decision of the quad comm ordering his detention was "unwarranted" and an "abuse of power."

In an interview on Monday, Santa Rosa Rep. Dan Fernandez said Roque's remark questioning the panel's authority is "contemptible."

"When he questioned our right to cite resource persons for contempt, that is contemptible. That's why, well, it's an issue that we have to discuss if ever somebody will raise it on the floor on Wednesday. But as I've said, for me, nobody paid attention to him, right? Because people know that we're not doing this because of politics," Fernandez stressed.

The quad committee, led by Abante and Fernandez—along with Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, chair of the Committee on Dangerous Drugs, and Abang Lingkod Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, chair of the Committee on Public Accounts—has been spearheading the inquiry into illegal POGO operations, which flourished during the Duterte administration.

The committee's investigation has revealed a complex web of illegal activities, including money laundering, human trafficking, and the exploitation of foreign workers, all tied to the POGO industry.

The quad-committee has vowed to intensify its efforts to dismantle the illegal POGO networks in the country, focusing on those who have facilitated and profited from these illicit activities.

The panel has also urged other key figures associated with the POGO industry to come forward and cooperate with the investigation.