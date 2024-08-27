Rizal PPO conducts EMPOw 2nd quarter 2024 visit to monitor police wellness

Provincial Director Maraggun stressed the importance of such initiatives in boosting the morale and welfare of the police force, ensuring they are fit and prepared both physically and mentally. "We want to make sure that our troops are fit, enhanced, physically and mentally prepared to combat lawlessness and to remind them that as their leaders, we are here to take care of them and provide them with the best health services that a professional, and noble organization can provide," Maraggun stated.