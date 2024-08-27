Rizal PPO conducts EMPOw 2nd quarter 2024 visit to monitor police wellness

The Rizal Police Provincial Office (PPO), led by Provincial Director PCOL Felipe B. Maraggun, conducted the Enhanced Monitoring of Police Overall Wellness (EMPOw) 2nd Quarter Visit for 2024 on the morning of 27 August at Basement 1, Manila East Road, SM City Taytay.
The activity, aimed at monitoring and improving the health of police personnel aged 40 and above, was successfully carried out by the Rizal PPO Health Service Unit under the supervision of the Regional Medical and Dental Unit 4A.
Provincial Director Maraggun stressed the importance of such initiatives in boosting the morale and welfare of the police force, ensuring they are fit and prepared both physically and mentally. "We want to make sure that our troops are fit, enhanced, physically and mentally prepared to combat lawlessness and to remind them that as their leaders, we are here to take care of them and provide them with the best health services that a professional, and noble organization can provide," Maraggun stated.