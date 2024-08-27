Rains seen worsening food contamination

An infectious disease expert on Tuesday cautioned the public against the contamination of food during the rainy season.

In a health forum hosted by the Philippine College of Physicians, Dr. Regina Barba, an infectious disease expert advised the public to be “keen on keeping food and water clean during the rainy season.”

Barba explained that the rainy season brings in a lot of moisture and dampness which are not good for food and perishable items.

“All vegetables and fruits can also get contaminated immediately, and consuming contaminated food and fruits can lead to gastrointestinal infections and other health hazards in humans,” Barba continued.

“Fruits and vegetables are highly susceptible to mold and fungus during this season,” she added.

The expert also noted that food poisoning from contaminants, such as E.coli and salmonella is widespread during the rainy season.

Contaminated food leads to food poisoning, diarrhea, dysentery and cholera, according to Barba.

To avoid contamination with pathogenic germs, Barba advised that food should be consumed as they are cut, while fruit juices should be consumed immediately when fresh.

She also recommended that after washing the fruits, they should be dried properly and stored in paper bags in separate sections in the refrigerator.

Eat safe food

During the rainy season, Barba advised the public to refrain from eating street food, such as pre-cut fruit, fried food, and junk food.

“Most types of street foods are generally prepared in the open area,” Barba explained.

“Lack of food hygiene among many street food vendors lead to foods borne illness,” she added, citing possible contamination of the food with rainwater.

Keep kitchen clean

Barba underscored that keeping the kitchen clean “is as important as cooking cleaned utensils/equipment.”

“Wash and sanitize all surfaces of kitchen and equipment with disinfectant before and after preparing a food,” Barba said.

She also advised cleaning kitchen floors with hot water and disinfectant as well as washing utensils using hot water.