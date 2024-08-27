PFF mourns Eriksson passing

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) mourned the recent passing of former Azkals head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson of Sweden.

In a statement, the PFF acknowledged the 76-year-old Swede mentor’s contributions to the Philippines’ debut in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Eriksson died due to pancreatic cancer.

“We are saddened by the news of Sven-Goran Eriksson’s passing. It will forever be a point of pride that such a legendary head coach led us in our debut in the Asian Cup in 2019,” the PFF said.

“Our deepest condolences to the loved ones he leaves behind. Rest in Peace Sven.”

Eriksson’s 42-year coaching career has included stints with teams around the world, including England’s men’s football team from 2001 to 2006.

While the Swede mentor’s stint with the Azkals might have only lasted six months, they made the most of his time there.

For one, Eriksson led the Philippines to the semifinal of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup before bowing down to eventual champion Vietnam, 2-4, in a two-legged semifinal.

Despite losing all of the Azkals’ three games in their Asian Cup debut, they only lost to powerhouse South Korea 0-1 in the group stages.

It was also under Eriksson that the Philippines scored its first goal in the tournament, thanks to a free kick from team captain Stephan Schrock, in a 1-3 loss against Kyrgyzstan.

Some members of the 2019 Asian Cup squad expressed their gratitude for the veteran football tactician.