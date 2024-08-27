Peace of the dead

I am a member of Muslim Futures Progressives, a social media chat group of Moro professionals. The title defines its raison d’etre — a market where ideas are exchanged, dissected and vetted for a better future. I suppose the members’ doctrinal orientation is “progressive.”

It is a platform that binds members closer — posting greetings on important Muslim holidays and congratulations for a feat or promotion. From the exchanges, I could gather that it is a network of members of varied principles, opinions and persuasions. It’s both educational and sometimes fun when friends rib each other. Lately, with the electoral teacup warming up, politics and political parties are also marketed.

In fact, some of the themes of my columns are sourced from the cerebral gymnastics of the members.

One thing though is constant — rarely does a day pass without a post, a video or TV report of an encounter by armed groups, an assassination and other forms of violence. Most of the crimes happened in Maguindanao del Norte and Cotabato City, the de facto seat of the BARMM government.

It’s scary really and gets on your nerves. It paints a picture of unpeace and to think that the government pacification campaign is supposedly gaining headway after the grant of autonomy. But the data show otherwise — crimes spiked despite and even with the self-governance powers granted to the once-rebel group.

I mention this situation in the BARMM because of a report by a research group about an upsurge of violence in the region and the fear that it will worsen as the region faces its first parliamentary election next year to select who will govern it.

Incidentally, I was invited to a press briefing via zoom last 22 August by the Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia (CCAA), formerly the International Alert Philippines headed by Dr. Francisco Lara Jr. It was about the Conflict Alert Triennial 2021-2023 Report which “delves into factors contributing to the ongoing challenge of achieving a sustainable peace in the Bangsamoro.”

I have known the group for quite some time. I had quoted from their report in past articles. It describes itself as “a local peacebuilding organization with a mission to explore the links between conflict and climate risks.” It has a network of researchers, some of them local hires who have easy access to the target source. And the integrity of their findings is grounded on serious research, data and evidence.

After describing rightly, the “decline in violence after the Marawi siege in 2016, the implementation of martial law and the impact of the Covid-9 pandemic,” it asked the question: Why is there an upsurge of violence? “Why is sustainable peace elusive?” This issue defies easy explanation. A wider and more comprehensive study is needed for experts to delve into.

I failed to attend the forum because of the spotty internet connection in my place, Marawi, and was unable to listen to the CCAA’s explanation to the question. I had to rely on my instincts as a Moro and on my articles about the issue.

My default off-the-cuff answer to the question is: Because of the peculiarity of the dynamics of culture, values and history of the Bangsamoro. This postulate could add to CCAA theory about a shadow economy, land disputes, etc. The failure of government peacekeepers and the poverty incidence are contributory factors.

The Bangsamoro has evolved an attitude of resistance to and strong antipathy against authorities because of their long experience of socio-economic and political injustice, discrimination, deprivations, neglect and failed national policies that were unable to address their grievances. They still nurture suspicion and distrust of the capability of the authorities to mete out justice, and a weak faith in the state’s justice infrastructure and process.

For instance, nowhere in the country can you find a tribe whose inclination for vengeance is as intense as the Moros. Folklore says that when a family member is killed unjustly, the victim’s family plants a tree to remind them of the need for vengeance. This explains the so-called “rido” culture among Moros which is simply an unending family feud. You don’t see this intensity of vindictiveness in other parts of the country.

What has probably been achieved is a “peace of the dead.” amb_mac_lanto@yahoo.com