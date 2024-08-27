OP gives P50-M aid to El Niño victims

KIDAPAWAN CITY — The Office of the President distributed P50 million worth of aid to El Niño affected Cotabateños on Monday (26 Aug. ) through the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) program.

Around 5,000 Cotabateños from 16 municipalities and one city in Cotabato province received assistance at the Capitol Compound, Amas here.

Each beneficiary received P10,000 assistance to address the impacts of the El Niño phenomenon particularly on the agriculture and fisheries sector.

The amount is part of the P210 million aid allocated to local government units and provinces in Region 12, which President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recently handed over to the provincial government.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., the guest speaker at the opening of the Kalivungan Festival, thanked the provincial government for distributing the PAFFF in time for its 110th founding anniversary.