OFW departure clearance accelerated — BI

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported that the integration of their system with the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) system, a form of exit clearance and employment authentication for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), resulted in faster processing of departure clearances.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco stated that this integration is a key component of the Bureau's modernization plan. He also noted that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the BI can now exchange data in real time.

Using this integrated system, OEC details can be verified instantly by immigration personnel, granting OFWs a seamless departure experience.

The DMW has also committed to stationing personnel at Philippine airports, in order to provide assistance to departing OFWs.