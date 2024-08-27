National Artist Kidlat Tahimik's work featured at MCIA

In a bid to become a gateway for cultural exchange, the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) unveiled several installations by National Artist of the Philippines for film Eric Oteyza de Guia, also known as Kidlat Tahimik, in their Terminal 2 International Departure Area on Sunday, 25 August.

Cosette Canilao, CEO and President of Aboitiz InfraCapital, which jointly operates MCIA alongside GMR Group of India, and Megawide Construction Corporation, said, "At MCIA, our vision is to create a world-class airport experience that is distinctly Filipino. Through this installation, we aim to offer MCIA passengers a moment to pause, reflect, and immerse themselves in our rich culture while ensuring their journey is comfortable and memorable."

These installations, rooted in Cebu's vibrant cultural heritage, depict stories of Ferdinand Magellan's expedition to the province. Passengers can take in depictions of the navigator's interactions with people indigenous to the area, including the legendary Lapu-Lapu. The installations are crafted from wood and stone.

"Cebu's cultural roots go down deep. It is a story worth telling, especially to international passengers. Art is a tool to help them remember and appreciate the history and culture behind our Province," said Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital-MCIA.

MCIA is the second-largest airport in the Philippines, serving over 11 million foreign and local passengers yearly.