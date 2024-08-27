Nathzz bids farewell to RSG; new laner tapped for MPL Season 14

Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo has parted ways with RSG PH just two weeks into MPL PH Season 14.

A key member of the squad since 2021, Nathzz was instrumental in RSG PH's MSC 2022 and MPL PH Season 9 championship.

"I would like to say that this might be my last journey for now [with] RSG because of personal reasons," Nathzz said in a video released by RSG PH on its Facebook page.

"I hope to see you guys soon. This is not a goodbye, just see you later."

With Nathzz out of the roster, a new experience laner BAI LUCI has joined the roster for the ongoing season.

The league has introduced a global player transfer system in the ongoing season, allowing mid-season transfers within the entire competitive Mobile Legends ecosystem.

This new rule permits MPL teams to recruit, release, or trade players during the transfer window, with the policy also extending to overseas players and free agents.