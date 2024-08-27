Mobile Legends wins 2nd straight Mobile Game of the Year

Popular mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang won its second straight Mobile Game of the Year at the recently concluded Esports Awards 2024 this past weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The most watched Esports title in the Philippines, Mobile Legends concluded its Mid Season Cup 2024 last month in Riyadh where it brandished the highest prize pool in Mobile Legends competitive history with $3,000,000.

"On behalf of Moon Games and MLBB, I'd like to thank our community, esports teams, organizers, and partners who believe in what we're building," said Moonton Head of Esports Ecosystem Ray Ng.

"Without you, there will be no MLBB Esports. We continue to build an open ecosystem which is diverse, inclusive, and competitive to bring the best experience for our players and fans around the world."

With the M6 Mobile Legends World Championship on the horizon, the Moonton Games executive says the title and its Esports ecosystem are only bound to get better moving forward.

"But we do not stop here. We have a slew of exciting esports events taking place in the second half of this calendar year, such as the M6 World Championship," Ng said.

"Our flagship international MLBB Esports tournament, and the third edition of the M Summit, our annual closed-door industry conference, in Malaysia. Please continue to support us as we strive to deliver even bigger, better things. Onwards and upwards."