Mayors root for Singson as Senate bet

Mayors across the country have collectively endorsed Luis “Chavit” Singson as their candidate for senator in the 2025 elections.

Recognizing his unwavering dedication to public service and proven track record in governance, the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) expressed full support for Singson, believing that his leadership is essential in representing local government units nationwide.

The endorsement reflects Singson’s longstanding influence in Philippine politics. His track record as a public servant, notably as governor of Ilocos Sur, had earned him a reputation for decisiveness and strong governance.

The LMP believes Singson’s extensive experience in handling local governance issues equips him with the necessary insights to advocate for policies that will benefit local government units (LGUs) on a national level.

One of Singson’s most recognized achievements is his success in transforming his home province, Ilocos Sur, into a thriving tourist destination, particularly through his efforts in developing the famous Vigan City.

His ability to oversee infrastructure projects and foster economic development has solidified his status as a leader who gets things done. These traits appeal to local officials, who often grapple with similar challenges in their respective jurisdictions.

The LMP’s collective support highlights the crucial role that LGUs play in national governance.

Singson, with his deep understanding of local dynamics, is seen as a bridge between the national government and municipalities, ensuring that policies formulated at the top are aligned with the realities on the ground.

The LMP’s endorsement is a testament to its belief that Singson’s leadership could elevate its concerns to the national stage, advocating for greater autonomy, funding and development opportunities for local communities.

Humbled by the overwhelming support, Singson extended his deepest gratitude to the mayors for their continued trust and dedication.

“I am truly honored by the endorsement of our mayors nationwide. Their work in improving the lives of our people is nothing short of inspiring. I am committed to serving our nation with the same passion and dedication. With this, I am announcing my sincere intent to run independently for senator in the 2025 midterm elections,” he said.

Throughout his career, Singson has demonstrated exemplary leadership.

As governor of Ilocos Sur, he transformed the province into the fifth wealthiest in the country.

Citing his authorship of Republic Act 7171 as a district representative, which significantly increased revenues for the whole of Ilocandia, Singson said the landmark legislation stands as a testament to his commitment to economic development and regional progress.

Singson’s efforts were further recognized when he was elected national chairman of the League of Provinces of the Philippines, national president of the Philippine Councilors League and national president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.

He is the founder and chairman of the LCS Groups of Companies, which is committed to business excellence in public transportation, construction, beauty, retail, real estate, mining, power and telecommunication.

Years ago, Singson also established business partnerships with South Korea to maximize collaborations on modern technology like digitization and electric vehicles for the country.