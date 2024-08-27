Marcos dinner fellows quash POGO rumors

In reaction to a photo circulating on social media that shows President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in the same restaurant as several alleged Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) personalities, several of the First Couple's dining companions that night have issued separate statements dismissing rumors of the Marcoses' involvement with the now-illegal industry.

Notably, the statements date the photo to before Marcos became President. Ricky Alfonso, a former Department of Transportation and Communications Undersecretary, said it was from "'20, right after Covid.”

According to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), POGOs reached their peak in 2019, coinciding with the period when relations with China were perceived at their most vibrant.

Sandy Daza, restaurateur and media personality, stated that he remembered that night clearly. He said, "We were eating in HaoHao restaurant and there were some Chinese people who asked if we could take a photo with our group."