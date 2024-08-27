Marcos dinner companions quash POGO rumors

In response to a photo circulating on social media showing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos dining at a restaurant with several individuals linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO),

some of their dining companions have issued statements rejecting any suggestions of the Marcoses’ involvement with the now illegal industry.

The statements clarified that the photo was taken before Marcos became president.

Ricky Alfonso, a former Department of Transportation and Communications undersecretary, said the photo dated from “’20, right after Covid.”

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) noted that POGOs were at their peak in 2019, a time when relations with China were particularly strong.

Restaurateur and media personality Sandy Daza gave his recollection of the evening: “We were dining at HaoHao restaurant and some Chinese guests requested a photo with our group.”

The photo has sparked considerable controversy.

Noel Prudente, a former Customs official and close friend of the First Couple, branded as “malicious” the photo’s circulation in a press conference by Cassandra Li Ong’s legal counsel, Ferdinand Topacio.

Ong has been tagged in POGO operations and has fled the country.

Prudente said the Marcoses frequently had their photo taken during social events.

Presidential Special Envoy to China Benito Techico described the photo as a result of a spontaneous encounter with random Chinese diners, who left shortly after the photo was taken.

Techico explained that before President Marcos was elected, he and his friends frequently dined out and explored various cuisines and cultures.

“The President, myself, and our friends often traveled and tried different foods and cultures,” Techico said. “On that particular night, after dinner, the restaurant owner introduced some people we didn’t know.”

Techico clarified that a few individuals, accompanied by the restaurant owner, came in and asked for a photo with President Marcos. “They asked for a photo with the President, which was taken in 2020. The President agreed, as is common in such situations.”

“They came in, introduced themselves, took the picture, and left. It was a straightforward and simple occurrence, with no complications,” Techico added.

When asked about the authenticity of the photo, Techico stated, “The photo is genuine, but the story surrounding it is incorrect.”

He also clarified that they did not know the individual in the photo was Cassandra Li Ong. “No, absolutely not. I only learned her name when this photo came up. We had never met her or known her before,” Techico said.

Techico defended President Marcos, expressing frustration over ongoing negative narratives. “It’s unfair to the President, who works hard, to be subjected to continuous scrutiny over this matter,” he emphasized.

He also mentioned that he has not discussed the photo with the President.

Alfonso and Jose Maria “Pepe” Ortega, a Pagcor director, who were both present that night, affirmed that the photo merely captured a moment when strangers asked to take a picture with their friends, the Marcoses, and there were no further implications.