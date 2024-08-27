LTO-NCR launches online license tracking system

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) announced Tuesday, 27 August, the launch of a new online system for requesting and checking the availability of Driver’s License Cards.

LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque "Rox" I. Verzosa III revealed that the feature, accessible through the official LTO-NCR website, provides a convenient solution for clients to track their card status and submit print requests for backlog Driver’s License Cards.

"The system enables users to request and claim their Driver’s License Cards only at the specific LTO office where the transaction took place. This ensures a streamlined process and improves overall efficiency in card distribution," he said.

"This online service is exclusively available to clients who have renewed or applied for their driver’s license at the LTO-NCR offices," Verzosa added.

Currently, the option to request and claim Driver’s License Cards is available at select LTO offices across the region. These include various Driver’s License Renewal Offices (DLROs) such as Ali Mall in Cubao, Eastwood, and Robinsons Place Manila, as well as licensing centers like the Quezon City Licensing Center and Caloocan Licensing Extension Office. Additionally, several District/Extension Offices including the Pateros Extension Office and La Loma District Office, are also included.

Additional LTO-NCR offices, according to Verzosa, will be integrated into the online system in the coming days.

"The LTO-NCR is committed to expanding this service to ensure that more clients can benefit from the convenience of online access to their Driver’s License Cards," Verzosa said.