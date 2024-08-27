Leonard Riggio, visionary behind Barnes & Noble, passes away at 83

Leonard Riggio, the visionary behind Barnes & Noble's transformation into the nation’s most influential bookseller, has passed away at the age of 83. Riggio, who died on 27 August after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, was surrounded by his family in New York. His career spanned nearly five decades, during which he revolutionized the retail book industry by creating a nationwide empire of bookstores that became cultural hubs for readers and communities.

Riggio's journey began in 1971 when he purchased the Barnes & Noble name and its flagship store in Manhattan. Over the following years, he expanded the brand across the country, pioneering the concept of the "superstore," where customers could browse, read, and relax in a welcoming environment. His influence was so profound that by the late 1990s, one out of every eight books in the U.S. was sold through Barnes & Noble. Riggio's innovative approach reshaped the publishing industry, making books more accessible to millions of readers.

Beyond his impact on bookselling, Riggio was a passionate advocate for literacy, education, and the arts. He established several initiatives, including the Writing and Democracy Program at The New School and the "Close the Book on Hate" program with the Anti-Defamation League. His legacy as a leader, philanthropist, and champion of the written word will continue to inspire future generations. Riggio is survived by his wife, Louise, his daughters Lisa, Donna, and Stephanie, his brother Stephen, and his grandchildren.