What happens when shoe silhouettes and embellishments in layers of beads are fused with sculptural pieces? It might sound like a creative overload, but the result is something new, now and next — ZÓ.

ZÓ, the Alexie Nethercott and Lilianna Manahan collaboration, was born out of a mutual admiration for each other’s craft. Both artists initially met at the Maarte Fair in 2022, and a creative partnership was born. Soon after their first work meeting, the element of “eyeballs” became the focal inspiration. Nethercott had noticed that Manahan’s elements had eyeball-looking forms in them, while the latter noticed the same thing as well in the former’s clean and graphic manner.

The idea in the beginning was to make a limited-edition collection that would highlight beading and metal smithing with everything made by hand.

The next step was to have a theme that resulted in a mash-up of Trip to the Moon, disco, Cirque du Soleil, Nikki de St. Phalle with a dash of sci-fi and a whole lot of maximalist details.

The materials were based on what they wanted to execute rather than the materials themselves — the collection was to be a showcase of unhinged imagination, material, craft and a celebration of two disciplines turning into something new.