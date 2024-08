LOOK: A throng of applicants is seen occupying the Music Hall of the SM Mall of Asia. They are trying their luck in looking for overseas jobs through the Overseas Job Fair hosted by the Pasay City government's Public Employment and Services Office (PESO) on Tuesday, 27 August 2024. The job fair attracted 24 firms from Asia, Africa, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and America.











