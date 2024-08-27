Harboring a fugitive

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Marbil and Police Regional Office-11 director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre have a message for those trying to frustrate the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy: You are committing obstruction of justice.

Torre summed up his role in leading the police operation to serve the arrest warrant on Quiboloy as “doing his job” to enforce the law.

To those who refuse to see, the intent is tainted with politics directed at the ruling Davao City clan that is Quiboloy’s patron. Strong indications of an ongoing crime also prompted the police presence in the religious cult’s compound.

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking under the Department of Justice is investigating human trafficking after law enforcers rescued two alleged victims during last Saturday’s operation. The DoJ is calling out to other victims or their relatives to come forward.

The police, thus, have another compelling reason to search the vast complex, which is to look for individuals who are being held against their will, aside from locating the fugitive “Appointed Son of God.”

The KoJC operation, thus, now has the deeper objective of finding potential human trafficking victims.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the government has the responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves, particularly minors who are subjected to abuse.

The agency stressed that it cannot stay silent in the face of the serious charges against the wanted religious leader.

“The allegations of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and abuse of minors strike at the very core of what we stand for, protecting those who cannot protect themselves,” the agency said in an official statement.

Contrary to what some personalities have been saying, the DSWD said the Marcos administration stands for the protection of the rights of every Filipino child and supports the judicial processes.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had made clear his priority to relieve the suffering of the innocent, whether from crime or to improve their economic state.

It is more painful when individuals on whom the public reposed its trust when they held power and posed as champions of justice and defenders of the vulnerable are now defending the trampling of the law.

“Behind every case are real children, real mothers, and real families who are suffering. They expect justice and their voices will be heard,” the DSWD vowed.

Lawyers speaking on behalf of Quiboloy know the judicial processes must be respected and not violated as is happening now as a result of the KoJC leader’s defiance.

“We stand firmly with President Marcos in his commitment to create a better future for every Filipino child, where no one is left behind or left to suffer alone,” the DSWD statement read.

Courts in Davao City and Pasig City have ordered the arrest of Quiboloy and five other KoJC members for child abuse and human trafficking. The pastor also faces similar charges in the United States.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, a former Chief Justice, said the legal process must be adhered to regarding Quiboloy’s continued hiding.

“He is answerable to the law, the law must take its course. We have a process for that,” he said.

‘Nuff said. Quiboloy, whatever title he ascribes to himself, can’t be exempt from the law. He is now a fugitive the government is required to catch and be made to face the courts.