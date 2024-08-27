Guilt by photograph

We now live in an interconnected world, surrounded by a plethora of photographs readily available on numerous social media platforms.

It is increasingly commonplace for people, criminals or not, to be featured in photographs alongside innocent persons at social gatherings, professional engagements, public events, or family occasions. The presence of an individual in a photograph does not necessarily convey their values, beliefs, or character.

Should I refrain from using a photo as a yardstick for a person’s level of association or affinity? Yes, because photographs depict a thousand words, and interpretations may vary. Like any form of art, photography’s beauty lies in its capacity to be interpreted differently by different people.

Lighting, angle, and timing can distort the image and create a false impression. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manipulate photographs has proved to be a game-changer. Imagine a person inserted into a photo without actually having been there! It’s good there are software applications that can easily spot this and determine the degree of whatever manipulation was made.

Photographs can be misleading; they can distort reality. A deeply sad person may appear to be laughing in a photo, while a happy person may want his picture taken in tears as cosplay. Like any human being, the subject and the photographer can lie.

Years ago, while studying Digital Publishing and Visual Journalism at Ateneo de Manila University as a fellow of the Konrad Adenauer Asian Center for Journalism, I learned to recognize the limitations of visual representations. Making assumptions about persons based on their appearance in photographs is discriminatory.

From then on, I refrained from declaring anyone “guilty by photo association” as it unfairly implicates individuals based on their assumed connections. Therefore, the Marcoses being photographed in a restaurant with Cassandra Li Ong means nothing to me. The photo does not prove anything.

The Marcoses’ photograph with a group that included Ong, who fled the country after being implicated in criminal activities associated with POGOs, was said to have been taken pre-POGO time. Manipulated or not, the photo does not show that the Marcoses were in cahoots with Ong.

When politicians and entertainment celebrities are out in public, they are often approached by strangers who request to take photos or selfies with them. This is common and can happen at public events, restaurants, or just walking down the street.

We are often photographed on various occasions. These include formal settings like office meetings and business gatherings, and informal events like parties or sports activities. On these occasions, we might take selfies with acquaintances or strangers, and the photos are posted on social media platforms without our knowledge or consent.

Our presence alongside specific individuals does not automatically imply endorsement or agreement with their actions or beliefs. People can associate with whomever they choose without being unfairly judged or labeled.

Judging people by their association with photographs can perpetuate unfair assumptions and prejudices. It can lead to discrimination, stigma, and abuse on social media. We should be judged based on our words, actions, and character.

We should know how this happened instead of making assumptions based on superficial observations. Jumping to conclusions based on photos alone leads to wrong assumptions when uncovering the truth. Only thorough police work can dispel misconceptions and prejudices arising from a photo association.

Diligent detective work and evidence gathering lead law enforcers to identify perpetrators, far removed from events captured in photographs.

At times, our perceptions may not align with what is visible to the naked eye. The true perpetrators are adept at evading detection, either by remaining unseen or avoiding being captured in a frame.

Sometimes, the real culprits are out there, smart enough not to be seen or be present in the photo. For feedback, text 9451450681 or email cynchdb@gmail.com.w